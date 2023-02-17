SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,227 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $236,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $239.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.17. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.11 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

