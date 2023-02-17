SVB Wealth LLC Invests $240,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.48.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 630.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

