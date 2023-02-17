Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 28.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 11.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

