SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX opened at $40.78 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

