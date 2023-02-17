SVB Wealth LLC Has $288,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 420.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

