SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 308.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 56.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

