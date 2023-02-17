SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 823 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $2,814,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

NYSE MOH opened at $292.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.21 and a 200-day moving average of $328.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

