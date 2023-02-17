Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBEF. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,732.5% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,888 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,394,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 145,821 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

