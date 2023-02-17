8,414 Shares in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $34.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

