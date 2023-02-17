SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Mkm downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.