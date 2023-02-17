Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 125 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $2,669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,622,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,187,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $2,669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,622,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,187,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,627 shares of company stock valued at $59,200,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average of $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

