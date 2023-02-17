SVB Wealth LLC Invests $244,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 158,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $45.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

