18,579 Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 132.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,436 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 321,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,882.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 7.7% in the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 358,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

