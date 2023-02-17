SVB Wealth LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

