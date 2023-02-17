SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

