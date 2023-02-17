SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 92.6% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.14.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $427.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

