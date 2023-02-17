SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $101.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

