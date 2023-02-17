SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,469 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,052,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,058,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $142.00 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

