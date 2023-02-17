SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

