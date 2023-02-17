Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Raised to $79.00 at Barclays

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

