Barclays Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $70.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Down 4.0 %

ESTC opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Elastic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,650,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,614,000 after purchasing an additional 153,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.