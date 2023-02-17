Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expands By 10.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Jumia Technologies Trading Down 11.7 %
Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
