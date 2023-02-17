International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Up 10.8% in January

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

IMAQ stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAQ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $769,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

