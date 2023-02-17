Michelle Robertson Sells 4,287 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

On Tuesday, January 10th, Michelle Robertson sold 1,752 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $14,296.32.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 994,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 993,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.