Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $127.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $129.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

