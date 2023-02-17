Barclays Lowers GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of GDDY opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,921,000 after buying an additional 359,601 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

