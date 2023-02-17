LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LCII. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.