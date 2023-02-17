Robert W. Hesslein Sells 2,868 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,868 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $21,997.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,907 shares in the company, valued at $842,986.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.43 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 782,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 616,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

