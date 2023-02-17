Robert W. Hesslein Sells 2,868 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,868 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $21,997.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,907 shares in the company, valued at $842,986.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.43 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.