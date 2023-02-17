Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Treasurer Sells 20,797 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) Treasurer Rudy Murgo sold 20,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $218,784.44. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at $82,624.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Trading Down 1.4 %

SMR opened at $10.40 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 86.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

