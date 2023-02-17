Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Cut to Neutral at Melius

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Melius from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Melius’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

LUV opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,431,378 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after buying an additional 964,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

