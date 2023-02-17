David T. Doherty Sells 942 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $31,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Surgery Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,776 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after buying an additional 1,598,658 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,654,000 after buying an additional 1,088,289 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

