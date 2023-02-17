Devina A. Rankin Sells 200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM opened at $152.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

