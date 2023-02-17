Gregory B. Graves Sells 3,691 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 452,103 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

