Gregory B. Graves Sells 3,691 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ENTG stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 452,103 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
