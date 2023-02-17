Martin J. Wygod Buys 10,485 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,996.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,599.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Forian Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FORA stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Forian Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forian by 7.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

