Adam S. Mostafa Sells 27,721 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of XFOR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.41.
Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.