Adam S. Mostafa Sells 27,721 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XFOR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.41.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

XFOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

