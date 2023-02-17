Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Hammond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00.

FITB stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

