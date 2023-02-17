Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 1,412 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83.

On Monday, November 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $414,639.78.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.63. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $321.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

