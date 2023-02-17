Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Increases By 10.9%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 89,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GVP shares. TheStreet cut shares of GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of GSE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSE Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 239.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 80,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 56,566 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of GVP stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. GSE Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSE Systems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

