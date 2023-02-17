GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $94.00 at Raymond James

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

GDDY opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

