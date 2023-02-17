Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 93,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Citizens during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Citizens by 1.9% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Citizens by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the third quarter valued at $196,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.07. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

About Citizens

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

