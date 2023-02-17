Short Interest in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Increases By 10.9%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

