Short Interest in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Increases By 10.9%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 428,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBI. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

