Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 0.5 %

DHIL stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.56. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $213.50. The firm has a market cap of $558.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

