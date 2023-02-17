First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNY. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,763,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,730 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,554 shares during the period.

FNY opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.111 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

