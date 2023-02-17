Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,332 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

