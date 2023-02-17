Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,631 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Olin were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Olin stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

