Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,664 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX stock opened at $193.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $278.25.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.