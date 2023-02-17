Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,760,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,338,000 after buying an additional 3,356,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,360,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after buying an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after buying an additional 4,374,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,948,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after buying an additional 1,702,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,331,000 after buying an additional 3,277,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Yamana Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

