Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

