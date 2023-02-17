Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 195,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

